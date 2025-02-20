rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsfloorphoto
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567747/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081775/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Home buyer paper craft illustration editable design
Home buyer paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Figurehead (1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Figurehead (1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079864/figurehead-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umana
Hooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain license
Living room home decor mockup, editable design
Living room home decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670620/living-room-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup, interior design
Wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12153085/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup
Wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509280/wall-editable-mockupView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring quote Instagram post template
Inspiring quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685978/inspiring-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Welcome mat editable mockup
Welcome mat editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522560/welcome-mat-editable-mockupView license
Butter Crock (1936) by Jerome Hoxie
Butter Crock (1936) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064446/butter-crock-1936-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Quilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262042/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Wood panel editable mockup element
Wood panel editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565289/wood-panel-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070137/coverlet-us-seal-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license