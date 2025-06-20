rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stockings (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotosockantique
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Canteen (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Toleware Canteen (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081993/toleware-canteen-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Knitting guide Instagram post template, editable text
Knitting guide Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596615/knitting-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ticket Punch (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Ticket Punch (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081937/ticket-punch-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Christmas bazaar poster template
Christmas bazaar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12979581/christmas-bazaar-poster-templateView license
Fire Engine (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Fire Engine (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079903/fire-engine-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner poster template
Christmas dinner poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12979329/christmas-dinner-poster-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stockings (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Stockings (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077421/stockings-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078106/weather-vane-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stockings (c. 1936) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Stockings (c. 1936) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071900/stockings-c-1936-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Old Colony Auger (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078639/bishop-hill-old-colony-auger-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505615/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069701/stockings-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template, editable text and design
Branding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668491/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072348/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Iron Cross (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Iron Cross (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080336/iron-cross-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Editable White apparel set
Editable White apparel set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993164/editable-white-apparel-setView license
Wedding Garter (c. 1938) by Syrena Swanson
Wedding Garter (c. 1938) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082274/wedding-garter-c-1938-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
St. patrick's day Facebook post template
St. patrick's day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408135/st-patricks-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
St.Patrick's sale Facebook post template
St.Patrick's sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408152/stpatricks-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Necklace (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
Necklace (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061364/necklace-19351942-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597117/ballet-classes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085574/childs-coat-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079830/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license