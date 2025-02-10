rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswater bottlemilkstonedrink
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Water drinking reminder Facebook post template
Water drinking reminder Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Facebook post template
Refreshing water Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Global warming background, penguin in a bottle digital painting
Global warming background, penguin in a bottle digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043926/global-warming-background-penguin-bottle-digital-paintingView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Jug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Fresh food products, food paper craft element, editable design
Fresh food products, food paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976848/fresh-food-products-food-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Milk png element, editable dairy product design
Milk png element, editable dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741543/milk-png-element-editable-dairy-product-designView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075001/gemel-bottle-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Cow milk poster template
Cow milk poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759680/cow-milk-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products png element, food digital art
Editable dairy products png element, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415950/editable-dairy-products-png-element-food-digital-artView license
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Wick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain license
Milk bottles background, editable dairy product design
Milk bottles background, editable dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769010/milk-bottles-background-editable-dairy-product-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075584/jug-c-1937-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Editable milk bottles, dairy product design
Editable milk bottles, dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742140/editable-milk-bottles-dairy-product-designView license
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Churn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Milk bottle background, editable dairy product design
Milk bottle background, editable dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742104/milk-bottle-background-editable-dairy-product-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Milk bottles png element, editable dairy product design
Milk bottles png element, editable dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742133/milk-bottles-png-element-editable-dairy-product-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable milk bottle, dairy product design
Editable milk bottle, dairy product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768945/editable-milk-bottle-dairy-product-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949973/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962352/baking-ingredients-tool-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Cow milk Instagram post template, editable text
Cow milk Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780796/cow-milk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
Baking ingredients & tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954480/baking-ingredients-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license