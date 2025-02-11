Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotocanStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George LoughridgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3388 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove & friendship quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFoster parent poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985783/foster-parent-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079492/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmall Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081687/small-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSave your marriage poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040118/save-your-marriage-poster-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFuture in our hands Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117345/future-our-hands-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beverage can packaging mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12371774/editable-beverage-can-packaging-mockup-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079490/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBanking ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478586/banking-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEliminate racial discrimination poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459141/eliminate-racial-discrimination-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable drinking can packaging mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12371752/editable-drinking-can-packaging-mockup-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059947/crock-19351942-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRelationship goals Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507402/relationship-goals-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFashion style Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819215/fashion-style-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's charity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499939/childrens-charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensesave our seas poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266645/save-our-seas-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065301/crock-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseSiblings forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460719/siblings-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFoster parent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466709/foster-parent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSave your marriage Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820965/save-your-marriage-instagram-post-templateView licenseGray Stoneware Crock (c. 1939) by Luella Schroederhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083661/gray-stoneware-crock-c-1939-luella-schroederFree Image from public domain license