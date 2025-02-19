rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupjar
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081785/stone-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Iced mocha Instagram post template
Iced mocha Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14657922/iced-mocha-instagram-post-templateView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Food restaurant open Instagram post template
Food restaurant open Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14658024/food-restaurant-open-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081059/pitcher-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Now brewing, cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Now brewing, cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512571/now-brewing-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community poster template, editable text and design
Coffee lover community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662437/coffee-lover-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Molasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Molasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080620/molasses-syrup-mug-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license