Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingssugarlinenphotoSugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard BarnettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1155 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3599 x 3465 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBirthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218611/birthday-cake-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licensePink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512923/pink-wedding-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512619/pink-wedding-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078999/cake-mold-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFirst birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873998/first-birthday-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089339/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCake recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471031/cake-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial cake Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470986/special-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseSweet desserts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693912/sweet-desserts-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517160/invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446488/tea-love-quote-poster-templateView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840141/tea-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047526/10th-anniversary-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446479/tea-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047665/10th-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047591/10th-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license10th Anniversary poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703722/10th-anniversary-poster-template-and-designView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575476/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseTea love quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446477/tea-love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069777/sugar-bowl-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873999/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCupcake cafe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693924/cupcake-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license