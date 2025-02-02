rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingssugarlinenphoto
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218611/birthday-cake-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512923/pink-wedding-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512619/pink-wedding-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078999/cake-mold-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
First birthday poster template
First birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873998/first-birthday-poster-templateView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089339/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Cake recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471031/cake-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Special cake Instagram post template, editable text
Special cake Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470986/special-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Sweet desserts Instagram post template
Sweet desserts Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693912/sweet-desserts-instagram-post-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517160/invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote poster template
Tea love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446488/tea-love-quote-poster-templateView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote Instagram story template
Tea love quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840141/tea-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
10th Anniversary Facebook story template
10th Anniversary Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047526/10th-anniversary-facebook-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote Instagram post template
Tea love quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446479/tea-love-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
10th Anniversary blog banner template
10th Anniversary blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047665/10th-anniversary-blog-banner-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
10th Anniversary Instagram post template
10th Anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047591/10th-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
10th Anniversary poster template and design
10th Anniversary poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703722/10th-anniversary-poster-template-and-designView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575476/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Tea love quote blog banner template
Tea love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446477/tea-love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069777/sugar-bowl-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template
Happy birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873999/happy-birthday-poster-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Cupcake cafe Instagram post template
Cupcake cafe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693924/cupcake-cafe-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license