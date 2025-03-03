rawpixel
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
bonnet illustrationartwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashion
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
White tea label template
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
Crepe Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable aesthetic pink coquette design element set
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable aesthetic pink coquette design element set
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable aesthetic pink coquette design element set
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Editable aesthetic pink coquette design element set
Bonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Editable vintage animal character design element set
Dress (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable vintage animal character design element set
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Branding poster template, editable design
Woman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Child's Bonnet (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Vintage collection poster template, editable text
Steeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Hat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
Png editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art on transparent background
Glass Button Hook (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Night Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
