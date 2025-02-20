Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodaggercc0Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel FaiginOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2802 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCombination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079388/combination-sawknife-1938-george-roehlFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePaper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080882/paper-knife-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082198/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078622/billethead-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078175/whirligig-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license