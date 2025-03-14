rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Save
Edit Image
animalfacepersonartwatercolormanpublic domainclothing
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Policeman Hand Puppet (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081071/policeman-hand-puppet-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Toy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077732/toy-bank-trick-pony-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073757/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073887/cigar-store-scotchman-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067266/old-nick-the-devil-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065528/doll-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Creamer (c. 1939) by Florian Rokita
Creamer (c. 1939) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083231/creamer-c-1939-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073884/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Baseball Player Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Baseball Player Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078571/baseball-player-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView license
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080298/indian-chief-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Horn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Horn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075275/horn-cup-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license