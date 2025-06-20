rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sword and Sheath (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Save
Edit Image
swordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Cowboy's Hackamore Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
Cowboy's Hackamore Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059903/cowboys-hackamore-bit-19351942-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bologna Stuffer (c. 1938) by Richard Taylor
Bologna Stuffer (c. 1938) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078657/bologna-stuffer-c-1938-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079024/candle-stand-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Bridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078753/bridle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Gun Rack (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Gun Rack (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080084/gun-rack-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Double Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Double Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079691/double-rig-saddle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rawhide Quirt (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
Rawhide Quirt (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062541/rawhide-quirt-19351942-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081124/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Conestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079404/conestoga-wagon-tool-box-lid-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088167/spiral-hay-fork-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license