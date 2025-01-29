rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sunburst Quilt (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Save
Edit Image
winterquiltpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078491/applique-quilt-c-1938-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418242/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078599/bedspread-c-1938-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497757/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418248/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale poster template
Winter sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600615/winter-sale-poster-templateView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079255/chintzes-from-quilt-c-1938-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Brussels Carpet (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073219/brussels-carpet-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Winter wonderland Instagram post template, editable text
Winter wonderland Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498781/winter-wonderland-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgren
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080943/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain license
Sale poster template
Sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600619/sale-poster-templateView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Winter leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical design
Winter leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646660/winter-leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-designView license
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Brook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Brook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831719/png-1928-1933-artView license
Quilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Good
Quilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Good
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081213/quilt-coverlet-c-1938-minnetta-goodFree Image from public domain license
Reminder Instagram story template
Reminder Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790423/reminder-instagram-story-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086549/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Christmas animal character design element set
Editable watercolor Christmas animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15255447/editable-watercolor-christmas-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Window Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwin
Window Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082332/window-seat-cover-c-1938-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596671/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oak Leaf Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Oak Leaf Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061397/oak-leaf-pattern-quilt-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license