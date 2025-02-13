Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartpublic domaindrawingssugarphotohumanSugar Jar (c. 1938) by Robert GilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3140 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party invitation card template, vintage flower illustration, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579949/imageView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077228/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-simon-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077239/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744413/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073716/chocolate-pitcher-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099073/day-the-dead-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSugar Bowl (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081843/sugar-bowl-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license3D birthday cake, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981980/birthday-cake-element-editable-illustrationView licensePewter Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067770/pewter-sugar-bowl-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHen on Nest (c. 1938) by Robert Gilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080184/hen-nest-c-1938-robert-gilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday pig, celebration paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596205/birthday-pig-celebration-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseUrn for Flowers (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082117/urn-for-flowers-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license3D birthday cake, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10356066/birthday-cake-element-editable-illustrationView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077514/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license