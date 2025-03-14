rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (Occasional) (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsgiraffe
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Wall-table (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082188/wall-table-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Tripod) (1935/1942) by Michael Riccitelli
Table (Tripod) (1935/1942) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063369/table-tripod-19351942-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Banister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Banister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078560/banister-back-side-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
High Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080211/high-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Occasional Table (c. 1936) by McCarthy and Donald Donovan
Occasional Table (c. 1936) by McCarthy and Donald Donovan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067265/occasional-table-c-1936-mccarthy-and-donald-donovanFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Carousel Dog (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Carousel Dog (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079087/carousel-dog-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Sideboard (c. 1938) by Michael France
Sideboard (c. 1938) by Michael France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license