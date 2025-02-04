Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscomputerelectronicsTable (c. 1938) by John W KelleherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3292 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081477/shaker-table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Dining Table (Marble Top) (1935/1942) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062763/shaker-dining-table-marble-top-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCloset and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseBear businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632792/bear-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseOnline class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600085/online-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFox businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633264/fox-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseGoat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080038/goat-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTailoress' Table (1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081901/tailoress-table-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable computer screen mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10979856/editable-computer-screen-mockupView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076981/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop screen mockup, aesthetic workspace, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395853/imageView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business eople in a meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972894/diverse-business-eople-meeting-remixView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081486/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915583/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseShaker Table (1938) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081478/shaker-table-1938-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop screen mockup, editable digital device designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198184/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-digital-device-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business eople in a meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972924/diverse-business-eople-meeting-remixView licenseShaker Stove (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081459/shaker-stove-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912471/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseShaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076938/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licensePositive life quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630670/positive-life-quote-instagram-post-templateView license"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082450/justice-c-1939-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license