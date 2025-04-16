Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintingsTammany Bank (1938) by Charles MossOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2994 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080236/hitching-post-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseToy Bank (1935/1942) by Tellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063583/toy-bank-19351942-telliFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCuspidor (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079544/cuspidor-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078493/armchair-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Indian Head (1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075357/iron-indian-head-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSmall Hat Box (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081690/small-hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarver Armchair (1935/1942) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059472/carver-armchair-19351942-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseHat Box (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080168/hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080923/patch-pocket-and-decorations-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licensePatch Pocket, Butt Plate & Stock on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080932/patch-pocket-butt-plate-stock-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087473/chair-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLadle (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080478/ladle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTeapot (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081911/teapot-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDrum (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079770/drum-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license