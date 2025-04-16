rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tammany Bank (1938) by Charles Moss
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintings
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (1938) by Charles Moss
Hitching Post (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080236/hitching-post-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Telli
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Telli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063583/toy-bank-19351942-telliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Cuspidor (1938) by Charles Moss
Cuspidor (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079544/cuspidor-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078493/armchair-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Indian Head (1937) by Charles Moss
Iron Indian Head (1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075357/iron-indian-head-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Small Hat Box (1938) by Charles Moss
Small Hat Box (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081690/small-hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by Charles Squires
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059472/carver-armchair-19351942-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Hat Box (1938) by Charles Moss
Hat Box (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080168/hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
Patch Pocket and Decorations on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080923/patch-pocket-and-decorations-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Patch Pocket, Butt Plate & Stock on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
Patch Pocket, Butt Plate & Stock on Ky. Rifle (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080932/patch-pocket-butt-plate-stock-ky-rifle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (1941) by Charles Goodwin
Chair (1941) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087473/chair-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Ladle (1938) by Charles Moss
Ladle (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080478/ladle-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Teapot (1938) by Charles Moss
Teapot (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081911/teapot-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Christmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Drum (1938) by Charles Moss
Drum (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079770/drum-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license