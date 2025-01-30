Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsphotoantiqueTailoress' Table (1938) by John W KelleherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3104 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076955/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Cabinet (1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076936/shaker-cabinet-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseCloset and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081477/shaker-table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076938/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081873/table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076981/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license