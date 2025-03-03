Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagealicewooden signframewoodenpersonartvintagewooden frameTavern Sign (c. 1938) by Alice StearnsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2970 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChalkboard sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887432/chalkboard-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseIndian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080288/indian-weather-vane-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseCyberbullying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928806/cyberbullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Foot War Party in Council - Mandan (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045574/foot-war-party-council-mandan-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseBlackboard sign mockup, realistic branding, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215941/blackboard-sign-mockup-realistic-branding-editable-designView licenseThree Potowotomie Indians (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045813/three-potowotomie-indians-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseViolence against women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164560/violence-against-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage Native American art scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21104100/vintage-native-american-art-sceneView licenseWooden easel sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480428/wooden-easel-sign-editable-mockupView license1., Graben 29 - Greetings from Franz Rain's I. Wiener Volkskeller, Vienna, Grammophonstüberl, postcard (1909)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568217/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView licenseVintage Native American art mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18307720/vintage-native-american-art-mobile-wallpaperView licenseVintage wooden framed chalkboard, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381580/vintage-wooden-framed-chalkboard-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHat Model (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080188/hat-model-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wooden framed chalkboard, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381493/vintage-wooden-framed-chalkboard-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTwo Unidentified North American Indians (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045836/two-unidentified-north-american-indians-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseElegant wedding sign mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21918680/elegant-wedding-sign-mockup-customizable-designView licenseDulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074606/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508623/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseVapor Bath - Minatarree (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045866/vapor-bath-minatarree-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseChon-Ca-Pe (1837) by Albert Newsam, Henry Inman, Charles Bird King, Lehman and Duval Lithographers and Edward C Biddlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10039352/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552149/png-alphonse-mucha-architecture-artView licenseChief and Members of the Konza Tribe (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045539/chief-and-members-the-konza-tribe-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498948/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseLittle Robe, Cheyenne Indian, half-length portrait, seated, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005416/little-robe-cheyenne-indian-half-length-portrait-seated-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564248/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498936/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseBunum man (Formosa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6997539/bunum-man-formosaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseBarhyte, Marion, Miss, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6799219/barhyte-marion-miss-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508067/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseBrustbild einer jungen blonden Bäuerin in roter Weste und weißem Rock, 1842 by jakob fürchtegott dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950465/image-face-person-indigenousFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564244/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseThree Creek Indians (1861/1869) by George Catlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045686/three-creek-indians-18611869-george-catlinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign mockup, realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7378574/wooden-sign-mockup-realistic-designView licenseBrothel Scene, ca. 1540 – 1550 by the brunswick monogrammisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948748/brothel-scene-ca-1540-1550-the-brunswick-monogrammistFree Image from public domain licenseCafe sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526205/cafe-sign-editable-mockupView licenseTwo Moons & Am. Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293829/two-moons-am-horseFree Image from public domain license