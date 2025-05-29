rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Save
Edit Image
tartanartpublic domainpaintingsbagphototextilecc0
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536614/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag editable mockup, fashion design
Tote bag editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622263/tote-bag-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Fairy bread Instagram post template
Fairy bread Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536616/fairy-bread-instagram-post-templateView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Golf bag sport, hobby illustration, editable design
Golf bag sport, hobby illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820166/golf-bag-sport-hobby-illustration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Makeup pouch editable mockup
Makeup pouch editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531799/makeup-pouch-editable-mockupView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079289/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Backpack editable mockup, apparel
Backpack editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836713/backpack-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075259/homespun-cloth-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Camping Instagram post template, editable text
Camping Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466365/camping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woolen Textile (1940) by Archie Thompson
Woolen Textile (1940) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087245/woolen-textile-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Camping backpack poster template, editable text and design
Camping backpack poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543357/camping-backpack-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Dark green bean bag png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
Dark green bean bag png mockup element, editable living room furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571847/dark-green-bean-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView license
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Open donation Instagram post template, editable text
Open donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597160/open-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079452/coverlet-detail-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Scotch skirt png mockup element, editable fashion
Scotch skirt png mockup element, editable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628343/scotch-skirt-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView license
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070880/shaker-rug-strip-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Camping Instagram post template, editable text
Camping Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466354/camping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag mockup, accessory, fashion
Tote bag mockup, accessory, fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7494766/tote-bag-mockup-accessory-fashionView license
Textile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Textile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084883/textile-piece-old-quilted-cloth-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bag (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
Bag (c. 1938) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078537/bag-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license