rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile Print (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingselectronicsphototextilecc0
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081169/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Storytime poster template, editable text and design
Storytime poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597492/storytime-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081159/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm poster template, editable text and design
Bookworm poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079288/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084359/quilt-c-1939-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099055/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082229/weather-vane-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView license
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683990/pink-peony-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Cast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Cast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079124/cast-iron-frog-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683991/pink-peony-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Scales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Scales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081373/scales-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683993/watercolor-pink-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081422/shaker-bonnet-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Colorful abstract poster mockup, editable design
Colorful abstract poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917296/colorful-abstract-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Sewing Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Sewing Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081463/shaker-sewing-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151549/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license