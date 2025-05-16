rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphototextantique
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081962/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081964/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088255/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634274/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template
Beach holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Skip the plastics Instagram post template, editable text
Skip the plastics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license