Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoantiqueTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry JenningsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 681 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2323 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081964/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStorm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseMozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseTie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088255/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseGrain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseSewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseFountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseZoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBookmark (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseSilk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license