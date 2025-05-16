rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoantique
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081964/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Tie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088255/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078677/bookmark-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license