Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandpersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingselectronicsTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry JenningsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3345 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseFloating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540127/floating-astronaut-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081962/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075248/hitching-post-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079614/doll-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBarn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseJob opportunity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560961/job-opportunity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080481/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088255/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051469/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licensePa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseMitt (c. 1938) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080617/mitt-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseHome buyer paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseJoin us volunteers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487665/join-volunteers-poster-templateView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseCyberbullying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597929/cyberbullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license