Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsboxphototreasureantiqueTin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1073 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3836 x 3431 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseTeapot (1935/1942) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063437/teapot-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213104/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseTreasure hunt party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693130/treasure-hunt-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078549/bandbox-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Doll in Buckskin (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082337/woman-doll-buckskin-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079492/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license