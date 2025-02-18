rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Save
Edit Image
roseflowerplantfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domain
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Toby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Mug (1938) by John Cutting
Toby Mug (1938) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082009/toby-mug-1938-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Circus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Circus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079326/circus-wagon-figure-dancing-girl-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Katharine Merrill
Vase (c. 1937) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077841/vase-c-1937-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Girl from Spark's Carousel Wagon (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Dancing Girl from Spark's Carousel Wagon (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079543/dancing-girl-from-sparks-carousel-wagon-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Circus wagon figure: dancing girl (probably 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Circus wagon figure: dancing girl (probably 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079322/circus-wagon-figure-dancing-girl-probably-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081785/stone-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Molasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
Molasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080620/molasses-syrup-mug-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Pitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Mug (c. 1937) by Cleo Lovett
Toby Mug (c. 1937) by Cleo Lovett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077668/toby-mug-c-1937-cleo-lovettFree Image from public domain license