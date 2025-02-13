Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugpetToby Mug (1938) by John CuttingOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3139 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBrown coquette dog, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381430/brown-coquette-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseToby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286348/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseToby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298435/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseJug (probably 1938) by John Tarantino and Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080418/jug-probably-1938-john-tarantino-and-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseDog quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630657/dog-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher (1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePet shelter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982761/pet-shelter-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630634/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseDress up your pet day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597386/dress-your-pet-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher w/ Hound Handle (probably 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081049/pitcher-hound-handle-probably-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286347/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDog shampoo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052559/dog-shampoo-blog-banner-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseDog grooming voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14405810/dog-grooming-voucher-templateView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839187/dog-guide-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969109/support-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653647/support-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license