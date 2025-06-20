Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotospoonantiquecc0Tongs (1938) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Table (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080445/kitchen-table-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCooper's Chamfer Knife (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079412/coopers-chamfer-knife-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseButter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseFireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChilds Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseStove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license