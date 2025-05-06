rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toysfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbank
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Love celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Love celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596734/love-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
William Penn Carving (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
William Penn Carving (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082311/william-penn-carving-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Together Instagram post template
Together Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598025/together-instagram-post-templateView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Flower meanings Instagram story template, editable text
Flower meanings Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597324/flower-meanings-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073857/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613391/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Farming service Instagram post template
Farming service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828578/farming-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597117/ballet-classes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Metal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075859/metal-toy-bank-boy-bar-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh flowers Instagram story template, editable text
Fresh flowers Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597362/fresh-flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Gift of love post template, editable social media design
Gift of love post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613826/gift-love-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Success demands hustle quote Instagram post template
Success demands hustle quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729741/success-demands-hustle-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons poster template
Guitar lessons poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660534/guitar-lessons-poster-templateView license
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license