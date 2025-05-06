Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor toysfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbankToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine FossekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3046 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079292/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseLove celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596734/love-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam Penn Carving (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082311/william-penn-carving-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseTogether Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598025/together-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower meanings Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597324/flower-meanings-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseSpring Wedding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073857/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613391/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseFarming service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828578/farming-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseBallet classes blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597117/ballet-classes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075859/metal-toy-bank-boy-bar-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597362/fresh-flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseGift of love post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613826/gift-love-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseToy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess demands hustle quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729741/success-demands-hustle-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660534/guitar-lessons-poster-templateView licensePine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license