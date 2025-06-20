Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Torch (1938) by Thomas DooleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3130 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseTin Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081986/tin-tea-caddy-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBinnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCuspidor (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079544/cuspidor-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLoaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088619/loaf-sugar-cutter-c-1942-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhale Oil Can (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087162/whale-oil-can-c-1940-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseMiner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseEnamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087746/enamel-pitcher-c-1941-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDecanter (1939) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083272/decanter-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseBucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license