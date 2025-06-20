rawpixel
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Banking ads Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478586/banking-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084952/toy-bank-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714679/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714707/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714641/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073795/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Puppet - Snapdragon (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066289/hand-puppet-snapdragon-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Modern financial rising editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714736/modern-financial-rising-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063600/toy-bank-speaking-dog-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Modern business growth editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714735/modern-business-growth-editable-designView license
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license