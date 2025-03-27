Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfrogbanklizardToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris MakrenosOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3064 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealth tracker planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713386/frog-documentary-poster-templateView licenseToy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713226/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359923/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseToy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseRed-eyed tree frog animal reptile nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661248/red-eyed-tree-frog-animal-reptile-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseToy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633075/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licensePassion quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730191/passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFrog amphibian wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661123/frog-amphibian-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFrog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661378/frog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHand Puppet - Snapdragon (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066289/hand-puppet-snapdragon-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116530/biology-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082050/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743111/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFrog amphibian green nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661290/frog-amphibian-green-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079124/cast-iron-frog-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447635/biology-class-poster-templateView licenseToy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539713/frog-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSerpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lloyd Broomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081406/serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain licenseFrog documentary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052691/frog-documentary-facebook-post-templateView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseJungle journey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116616/jungle-journey-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseWorld frog day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539764/world-frog-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWorld frog day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052698/world-frog-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license