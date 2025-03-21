rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Save
Edit Image
baseballfacesportspersonartwatercolormanpublic domain
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Baseball classes blog banner template
Baseball classes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428027/baseball-classes-blog-banner-templateView license
Santo (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woods
Santo (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball shirt mockup, fashion design
Editable baseball shirt mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393176/editable-baseball-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
American football athlete, sport editable remix
American football athlete, sport editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232418/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView license
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076705/rag-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Sports day blog banner template
Sports day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428037/sports-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Doll (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079622/doll-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082065/toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
American football athlete, sport editable remix
American football athlete, sport editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1938) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081759/spur-c-1938-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Workout playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Workout playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080298/indian-chief-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Baseball classes poster template, editable text and design
Baseball classes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614435/baseball-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Figure: Ball Player (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
Cigar Store Figure: Ball Player (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083087/cigar-store-figure-ball-player-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Facebook post template
Baseball Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Figure - Blackamoor (c. 1938) by Dorothy Handy
Cigar Store Figure - Blackamoor (c. 1938) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079273/cigar-store-figure-blackamoor-c-1938-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
Baseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080573/marionette-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Facebook post template
Baseball Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license