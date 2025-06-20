rawpixel
Trademark for Flagon (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Storytime poster template, editable text and design
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Carmel Wilson
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Carmel Wilson
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidered Stool Cover (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Bookworm poster template, editable text and design
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Economy Handkerchief and Mitts (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Japanese New Year poster template, editable text and design
Small Pot or Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Children's book cover template, editable design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Colorful flowers, white iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Embroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofel
Art class poster template, editable text and design
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Easter sunday Instagram post template
Embroidered Collar (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Novel Instagram post template
Technique Demo (Wood Grain) (c. 1938) by Harry Mann Waddell
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
Frame of Hair Flowers (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Novel Facebook story template
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Novel poster template
Economy Night Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Party word element, editable abstract shape font design
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
