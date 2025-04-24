rawpixel
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Indian Chief Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Cigar Store Figure - Blackamoor (c. 1938) by Dorothy Handy
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Kids dream career png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
