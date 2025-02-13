rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Save
Edit Image
doganimalpersonartfurniturepublic domaindrawingshanger
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Trivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082077/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079949/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082094/trivet-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
My first pet Instagram post template, editable text
My first pet Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471481/first-pet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079033/candlestick-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Pet activities Instagram post template
Pet activities Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050359/pet-activities-instagram-post-templateView license
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
Trivet (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082089/trivet-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
International dog day Instagram post template, editable text
International dog day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471482/international-dog-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template
Art class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063311/art-class-poster-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083521/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815427/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Dog (Mantel Ornament) (c. 1938) by Z S Lupus
Dog (Mantel Ornament) (c. 1938) by Z S Lupus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079617/dog-mantel-ornament-c-1938-lupusFree Image from public domain license
3D boys playing game editable remix
3D boys playing game editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395030/boys-playing-game-editable-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079960/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Trivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082102/trivet-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Home companion blog banner template, editable design
Home companion blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381562/home-companion-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591117/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
Trivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Dog park poster template, editable text and design
Dog park poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582565/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Commode Form (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
Pewter Commode Form (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084222/pewter-commode-form-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591126/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license