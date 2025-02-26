Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingshangerphototextantiqueTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles GarjianOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3201 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082074/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseDressing room editable doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180967/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079949/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseDressing room computer wallpaper, hand drawn illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180989/dressing-room-computer-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079033/candlestick-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseDressing room background, editable doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180955/dressing-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083521/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseDressing room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9174151/dressing-room-desktop-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable transparent label mockup, fashion business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208238/editable-transparent-label-mockup-fashion-business-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082102/trivet-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934985/minimalist-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseNew apparel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11856203/new-apparel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082094/trivet-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082089/trivet-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licensePlastic tag hanger mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073475/plastic-tag-hanger-mockup-customizable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085017/trivet-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825933/antique-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseHotel door hanger mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831940/hotel-door-hanger-mockup-editable-designView licenseTrivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseDressing room editable doodle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173347/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086396/mortar-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552334/minimalist-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license