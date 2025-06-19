Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domaindrawingsgiraffephotoantiquecc0Trivet (c. 1938) by Holger HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3297 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable hand-drawn wildlife backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320585/editable-hand-drawn-wildlife-backgroundView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn wildlife, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8462328/hand-drawn-wildlife-editable-backgroundView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085027/trivet-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notebook mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198789/editable-notebook-mockup-designView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081558/silver-beaker-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster template, editable hand-drawn naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475145/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-hand-drawn-natureView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074892/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMarch calendar 2024 mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771915/march-calendar-2024-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseAbolishing zoo Facebook post template, editable hand-drawn naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320022/abolishing-zoo-facebook-post-template-editable-hand-drawn-natureView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069866/trivet-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe, wild African animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590259/giraffe-wild-african-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074923/foot-scraper-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15396695/editable-cute-animal-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082074/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn deer, customizable wildlife element remix stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479586/hand-drawn-deer-customizable-wildlife-element-remix-stickerView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074907/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe, wild African animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590247/giraffe-wild-african-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088322/trivet-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe sticker, wildlife botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829197/giraffe-sticker-wildlife-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseFlatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083531/flatiron-holder-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe, wild African animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590276/giraffe-wild-african-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082077/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseStop poaching Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645211/stop-poaching-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082102/trivet-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal cruelty blog banner template, editable hand-drawn naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475138/animal-cruelty-blog-banner-template-editable-hand-drawn-natureView licenseTrivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseKenya safari Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645212/kenya-safari-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074897/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African animal element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15142949/editable-african-animal-element-setView licenseDutch Oven (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065842/dutch-oven-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683643/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071616/skewers-and-holder-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe, wild African animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357254/giraffe-wild-african-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078549/bandbox-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license