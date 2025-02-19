Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphototreasureantiqueTrunk (c. 1938) by Edward JewettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 871 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSaddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081326/saddle-bags-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081740/spur-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseLunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213052/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseCupboard (1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079541/cupboard-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213194/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChest or Trunk (1938) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079214/chest-trunk-1938-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213188/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseBrass Box Lock (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078746/brass-box-lock-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213109/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseWooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064896/chair-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseSpanish Colonial Mission Bench (c. 1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077335/spanish-colonial-mission-bench-c-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213104/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseChest (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073610/chest-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064944/chest-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseTreasure hunt party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693130/treasure-hunt-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086290/lock-plate-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement ring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482259/engagement-ring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Tin Box (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082021/toleware-tin-box-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064294/bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239398/business-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSmall Square Trunk (c. 1940) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086761/small-square-trunk-c-1940-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTin Oblong Box (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081972/tin-oblong-box-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license