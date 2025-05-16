Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotodishhumanTurk's Head Baking Dish (1938) by John B MollOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3085 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHumidor (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080273/humidor-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseGreyhound (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView licenseBowl (1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078710/bowl-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Basin (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061533/painted-basin-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCircular Tin Bath Tub (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079312/circular-tin-bath-tub-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073138/bowl-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597088/cooking-journal-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Cooking Class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596728/online-cooking-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073136/bowl-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076431/pitcher-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132009/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRing (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLamp (1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTailoress' Table (1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081901/tailoress-table-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074222/thanksgiving-dinner-facebook-story-templateView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829123/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseSauce Dish (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081380/sauce-dish-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license