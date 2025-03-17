Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowartcarpublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0Trivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin ResnickOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3169 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseGerman Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080033/german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseAntique cars Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572832/antique-cars-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080786/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by James O Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069881/trivet-19351942-james-maraFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMiner's Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080608/miners-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseClassic car element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004432/classic-car-element-set-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082094/trivet-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas collage with Santa, festive Santa, and holiday cheer customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22462370/image-transparent-png-christmasView licenseTrivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseCar club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11169522/car-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, car carrying surf board editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9568429/summer-vacation-car-carrying-surf-board-editable-collageView licenseRush and Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081301/rush-and-candle-stand-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507770/motor-show-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507790/motor-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082148/wafer-iron-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402898/antique-museum-poster-templateView licenseToast Rack (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081997/toast-rack-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507774/motor-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079959/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWedding getaway car, flower bouquet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502222/wedding-getaway-car-flower-bouquet-editable-remixView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074892/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804746/vintage-cars-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082876/candle-holder-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082102/trivet-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220886/vintage-cars-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088322/trivet-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseAuto garage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507359/auto-garage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080791/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseMotor show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220897/motor-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082077/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080781/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license