Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartnaturepublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Trivet (c. 1938) by Jack StaloffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3146 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079683/door-knocker-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079958/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080793/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082077/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082094/trivet-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082074/trivet-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseMotion of nature poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21461558/motion-nature-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseRush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084435/rush-and-candle-holder-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDoor Handle and Thumb (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065590/door-handle-and-thumb-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWarmer (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082196/warmer-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085563/chandelier-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license