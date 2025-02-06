Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainwatercolor art redpatternartdesignblueblackboardgeometric patternUnderneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie AlainOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1173 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3521 x 3443 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713728/japanese-crane-frame-background-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseCircle shape on blue background, spring aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166565/circle-shape-blue-background-spring-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseRound gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747374/round-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseNeedlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086433/needlepoint-tapestry-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame HD wallpaper, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713727/japanese-crane-frame-wallpaper-gold-glittery-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness graph frame, neon doodle line art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769097/business-graph-frame-neon-doodle-line-art-editable-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081161/printed-textile-c-1938-eleanor-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061565/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness graph frame, colorful doodle line art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773306/business-graph-frame-colorful-doodle-line-art-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLinen Square (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066962/linen-square-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseHomespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080237/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149723/flower-illustration-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCar carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357480/car-carrying-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePlant border illustration with golden frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235757/plant-border-illustration-with-golden-frame-editable-designView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseOriental flowers frame background, beige Chinese, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697545/oriental-flowers-frame-background-beige-chinese-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067882/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextile (1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081926/textile-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseBullet journal notebook editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650900/bullet-journal-notebook-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseCalico Print (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059280/calico-print-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain licensePeony flower illustration on red background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha L Lanscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063969/woven-coverlet-19351942-martha-lanscherFree Image from public domain license