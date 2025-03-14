Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique urnflowersartpublic domaindrawingspaintingphotojarUrn for Flowers (c. 1938) by Katherine HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3113 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licensePa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseUrn (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082113/urn-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass Compote (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066150/glass-compote-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseEconomy Handkerchief (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079796/economy-handkerchief-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseUrn for Flowers (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082122/urn-for-flowers-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401497/imageView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123941/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView licensePa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licensePng editable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135952/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123382/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081941/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123392/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123935/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-artView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081231/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable puppy anthropomorphic dog remix collage art, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123944/editable-puppy-anthropomorphic-dog-remix-collage-art-desktop-wallpaperView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683011/ceramic-craft-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & craft fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680672/art-craft-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license