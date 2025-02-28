Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovasebottleVase (c. 1938) by Isidore SteinbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 995 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3297 x 3976 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080493/lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSauce Dish (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081380/sauce-dish-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone Bottle (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081794/stone-bottle-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082770/bowl-c-1939-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoney Bank (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080640/money-bank-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080021/glass-pocket-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394996/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394997/dinner-party-facebook-post-templateView licenseJar (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061031/jar-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563862/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903249/restaurant-logo-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081014/pitcher-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10906660/restaurant-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBeer Bottle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078600/beer-bottle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseScience experiment png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060574/science-experiment-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license