Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevase paintingartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarVase (c. 1938) by Byron DingmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2687 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseSmall Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066018/flask-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081339/sampler-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080021/glass-pocket-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080807/pa-german-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license