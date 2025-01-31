rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Volunteer Fireman's Cap (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Save
Edit Image
objectmilitary hatarmy hatwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Bucket hat mockup, editable design
Bucket hat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13821730/bucket-hat-mockup-editable-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Man's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
Man's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083975/mans-hat-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Day of Remembrance poster template
Day of Remembrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640570/day-remembrance-poster-templateView license
Portrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Portrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve poster template
Army reserve poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641004/army-reserve-poster-templateView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Military service poster template
Military service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641026/military-service-poster-templateView license
Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059392/cap-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve poster template
Army reserve poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain license
Stop war, protest poster template
Stop war, protest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14615949/stop-war-protest-poster-templateView license
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080262/horse-head-hitching-post-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Military Chapeau (1935/1942) by James H C Vail
Military Chapeau (1935/1942) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061217/military-chapeau-19351942-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Military service blog banner template, editable text
Military service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Minute of silence poster template
Minute of silence poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640825/minute-silence-poster-templateView license
Fire Bucket (1938) by John Cooke
Fire Bucket (1938) by John Cooke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079917/fire-bucket-1938-john-cookeFree Image from public domain license
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fireman's Hat (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
Fireman's Hat (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074795/firemans-hat-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640843/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Night Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
Night Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061381/night-cap-19351942-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template, editable text and design
Memorial day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688311/memorial-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hand Holds (1940) by Alexander Anderson
Hand Holds (1940) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086001/hand-holds-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template
Military service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639064/military-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688348/veterans-day-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Army Nurse 2nd Lt. Marjorie A. Royal in North Africa
Army Nurse 2nd Lt. Marjorie A. Royal in North Africa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353711/army-nurse-2nd-lt-marjorie-royal-north-africaFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license