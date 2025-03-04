rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Visiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Save
Edit Image
woman dressvintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpublic domain dress illustrationwatercolorwearplaid fashionpublic domain patterns antique
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Wedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059146/editable-vintage-womens-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057798/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138902/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cool girl podcast poster template
Cool girl podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493381/cool-girl-podcast-poster-templateView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Scotch skirt editable apparel mockup
Scotch skirt editable apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628236/scotch-skirt-editable-apparel-mockupView license
Han Woman's Jacket
Han Woman's Jacket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678170/han-womans-jacketFree Image from public domain license
Women empowerment editable poster template
Women empowerment editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644253/women-empowerment-editable-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Woman in Costume of Queen of the Night (c. 1860) by George H Wood
Woman in Costume of Queen of the Night (c. 1860) by George H Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053663/woman-costume-queen-the-night-c-1860-george-woodFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Cool girl podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Cool girl podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816964/cool-girl-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Fashion & trend Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion & trend Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852826/fashion-trend-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138906/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Pink pajama shirt mockup png element, editable nightwear apparel
Pink pajama shirt mockup png element, editable nightwear apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572655/pink-pajama-shirt-mockup-png-element-editable-nightwear-apparelView license
Han Woman's Jacket
Han Woman's Jacket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678127/han-womans-jacketFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The Keepsake (1901) by Kate Bunce.
The Keepsake (1901) by Kate Bunce.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332334/the-keepsake-1901-kate-bunceFree Image from public domain license
New year Instagram post template
New year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Women empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862614/women-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kamakura ei hei [ ] (1867 (late Edo)) by Japanese
Kamakura ei hei [ ] (1867 (late Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142815/kamakura-hei-1867-late-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Cool girl podcast Facebook story template
Cool girl podcast Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493272/cool-girl-podcast-facebook-story-templateView license
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777865/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Scotch skirt png mockup element, editable fashion
Scotch skirt png mockup element, editable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628343/scotch-skirt-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView license
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048957/portrait-woman-1880s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Women empowerment blog banner template, editable text
Women empowerment blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644248/women-empowerment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Women empowerment Instagram story template, editable social media design
Women empowerment Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644256/women-empowerment-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143460/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license