Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman dressvintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpublic domain dress illustrationwatercolorwearplaid fashionpublic domain patterns antiqueVisiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans MangelsdorfOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 727 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2361 x 3899 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women's Victorian fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059146/editable-vintage-womens-victorian-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057798/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138902/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCool girl podcast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493381/cool-girl-podcast-poster-templateView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseScotch skirt editable apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628236/scotch-skirt-editable-apparel-mockupView licenseHan Woman's Jackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678170/han-womans-jacketFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowerment editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644253/women-empowerment-editable-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in Costume of Queen of the Night (c. 1860) by George H Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053663/woman-costume-queen-the-night-c-1860-george-woodFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBrocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseCool girl podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816964/cool-girl-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFashion & trend Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852826/fashion-trend-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138906/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licensePink pajama shirt mockup png element, editable nightwear apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572655/pink-pajama-shirt-mockup-png-element-editable-nightwear-apparelView licenseHan Woman's Jackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678127/han-womans-jacketFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Keepsake (1901) by Kate Bunce.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332334/the-keepsake-1901-kate-bunceFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862614/women-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKamakura ei hei [ ] (1867 (late Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142815/kamakura-hei-1867-late-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCool girl podcast Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493272/cool-girl-podcast-facebook-story-templateView licenseGarden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777865/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseScotch skirt png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628343/scotch-skirt-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView licensePortrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048957/portrait-woman-1880s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowerment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644248/women-empowerment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowerment Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644256/women-empowerment-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLeaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143460/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license