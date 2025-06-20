Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotowafflecc0creative commons 0Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph MortonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079124/cast-iron-frog-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082229/weather-vane-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079974/foot-scraper-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081944/three-door-latches-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079971/foot-scraper-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCombination Rush & Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079386/combination-rush-candle-stand-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseGold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080042/gold-purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085095/wallet-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079963/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseTailor's Iron (c. 1938) by Herndon Hightowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081876/tailors-iron-c-1938-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast recipes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052440/breakfast-recipes-poster-templateView licenseHay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCarrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license