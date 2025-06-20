rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Glove Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Glove Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080045/glove-shop-sign-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Opera Shoulder Wrap (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Opera Shoulder Wrap (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076012/opera-shoulder-wrap-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Black Satin Jacket (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Black Satin Jacket (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078653/black-satin-jacket-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Taffeta Waist (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Taffeta Waist (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077567/taffeta-waist-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Ornamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Ornamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086439/ornamental-oil-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Safe (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Safe (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081322/safe-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066545/iron-gate-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066576/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Locksmith's Sign (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Locksmith's Sign (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069304/locksmiths-sign-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Lace Wedding Veil (Section of) (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Lace Wedding Veil (Section of) (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080458/lace-wedding-veil-section-of-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Joseph L Boyd
Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085238/wine-jug-c-1939-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Medicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Medicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086332/medicine-chest-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mariner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Mariner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086303/mariners-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license