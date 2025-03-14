rawpixel
Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067237/negro-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067154/minstrel-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Gingham Doll (c. 1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080026/gingham-doll-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shop Figure of Child (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077081/shop-figure-child-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076217/paper-doll-boy-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clay Indian Dolls (1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065127/clay-indian-dolls-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license