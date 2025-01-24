rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Save
Edit Image
mirrorartwatercolorfurniturewallpublic domainblackboardwindow
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Happy weekend Instagram post template, editable text
Happy weekend Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466654/happy-weekend-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup
Editable picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame mockup design
Editable photo frame mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15285883/editable-photo-frame-mockup-designView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView license
Mirror (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Mirror (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067163/mirror-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli
Fireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085836/firemans-candle-lamp-c-1940-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Mirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086360/mirror-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
One breath at a time Instagram post template, editable text
One breath at a time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466708/one-breath-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Porcelain Jar (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupelli
Porcelain Jar (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068022/porcelain-jar-c-1936-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup, interior design
Wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12153085/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079758/dressing-table-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable living room interior design
Wall mockup, editable living room interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220699/wall-mockup-editable-living-room-interior-designView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Modern architect brochure template, editable design
Modern architect brochure template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940767/modern-architect-brochure-template-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Living room interior mockup, editable product design
Living room interior mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369079/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Sampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Sampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062666/sampler-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Modern living blog banner template
Modern living blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786774/modern-living-blog-banner-templateView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup
Wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509280/wall-editable-mockupView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10179112/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Egg Cabinet (c. 1938) by Eileen Knox
Egg Cabinet (c. 1938) by Eileen Knox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079813/egg-cabinet-c-1938-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain license